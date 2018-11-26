Auction of mayor’s stuff will get a surprise sequel

This undated photo provided by John Romani, who runs Sales by Helen, shows a passport of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. An estate sale at the home of polarizing Rizzo went like gangbusters over the weekend - and just after it wrapped up, an additional treasure trove of personal items was discovered in the attic, including phone numbers for Frank Sinatra and Richard Nixon, along with his passport, said Romani on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Sales by Helen via AP John Romani