Clarification: Midwest Snowstorm story

In a Nov. 26 story, The Associated Press reported that 123 flights were canceled Sunday at Midway International Airport and another 71 had been canceled as of midnight. The story should have said another 71 had been canceled since midnight.
November 27, 2018 09:49 AM
