Launches among the lobsters: Group eyes Maine for blast off

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2005, file photo, Neil Haines, facilities administration manger for the Loring Development Authority, looks out at the empty tarmac at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. A group of science and space enthusiasts in 2018 want the state to become America’s leader in sending tiny satellites into space. The tentative plan is to use former air bases as the project’s home. The Loring base would serve as the launch site, while the former Brunswick Naval Air Station would house mission control. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo