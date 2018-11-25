Trial starts for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case

FILE - In this July 2015, file photo, Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho, former Hong Kong home secretary, deputy chairman of an non-governmental organization funded by CEFC China Energy poses during an interview in Hong Kong. Jury selection starts Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in New York for the prominent Hong Kong businessman’s bribery trial. Ho was arrested in 2017 on charges he paid bribes so a Chinese energy conglomerate could secure business advantages. File AP Photo