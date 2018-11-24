Rural students put off by perceived weaknesses of college

In this Oct. 18, 2018 photo, Jose Alvarez, right, speaks with Eastside High School student and Take Stock in Children participant Jakari Spikes, 17, in Gainesville, Fla. Rural students are far less likely than urban and suburban peers to go to college, and the divide is growing deeper in places across Florida. Alvarez is a student advocate for Take Stock in Children, he spends the majority of his days talking to students about college options and graduation. Tampa Bay Times via AP Tailyr Irvine