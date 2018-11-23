In latest quirky Swiss poll, voters asked to save cow horns

FILE - In this April 13, 2014 file photo two cows fight during the traditional “Combats de Reines” (”Battle of the Queens”), a cow fight in Bussy-Chardonney, western Switzerland. During the combat the cows simply push forehead against forehead. They also use their horns in different ways. Swiss will decide on Sunday whether to ban farmers from removing cow horns. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, file Jean-Christophe Bott AP