Congressional Gold Medal solidifies Tuskegee Airman honor

In this Nov. 17, 2018 photo, from left, Stephanie Stephens (daughter), Robert Ruffin Jr. (grandson) and Marcealeate Ruffin (daughter), pose with a photo of Artishia Mae Conaway Stephens pose at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown, Del. Ms. Conaway Stephens posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal, recognizing her as a vetted documented original Tuskegee Airman. Delaware State News via AP Glenn Rolfe