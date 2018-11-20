Suit: Bank fires worker over comment because she’s white

FILE- This Jan. 26, 2018, file photo shows the BNY Mellon building in Pittsburgh. A BNY Mellon employee who said on social media that a man who drove through a crowd of protesters should have used a bus instead of a car is claiming in a federal lawsuit that she was fired because she’s white. The Tribune-Review reports that Lisa Ellis made the comment June 30, three days after a Pittsburgh police officer was charged with homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo