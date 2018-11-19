Whistleblower in Danish banking scandal: Bank ignored me

Howard Wilkinson speaks during a hearing at the Danish parliament building Christiansborg Castle on Monday Nov. 19, 2018. Howard Wilkinson, the man who blew the whistle on a massive money laundering scheme through the Estonian branch of Denmark’s Danske Bank, says the Copenhagen-based bank “deliberately ignored” the warning he made that dirty money was flowing, some from Russia. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Liselotte Sabroe