Protesters walk on the Champs Elysees avenue to protest fuel taxes in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. France is bracing for a nationwide traffic mess as drivers plan to block roads to protest rising fuel taxes, in a new challenge to embattled President Emmanuel Macron. Michel Euler AP Photo
Minister says 409 injured in gas tax protests around France

The Associated Press

November 18, 2018 12:05 PM

PARIS

Grassroots protests over hikes in taxes on diesel fuel and gasoline have continued in France, though on a far smaller scale than the ones that paralyzed traffic around the country.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Sunday increased the number of people reported injured during Saturday's protests to 409. He said 14 of them had serious injuries. Castaner told RTL radio 28 firefighters and member of police forces also were injured.

A protester struck and killed by a car that accelerated in a panic at a roadblock in the Savoie region was the only death. French media reported on Sunday that the driver of the vehicle was handed preliminary manslaughter charges.

Castaner said 157 people were detained for questioning — up from 73 reported Saturday night.

Protests continued at 150 sites.

