Memphis asks AG to weigh on tax incentive disclosures

City officials in Memphis have asked the state attorney general's office to determine if they can hide the names of companies seeking tax incentives from the public.
The Commercial Appeal reports the Economic Development and Growth Engine panel voted Thursday to seek the attorney general's guidance. Specifically the board wants to know if they can not only hide the name of the company, but also the parent company and address.
The board would use a code name to identify the company while discussing the tax incentive request in public.
Information about the industry, number of jobs the company would create and the average pay would still be released publicly.
According to Mark Beutelschies, the board's legal counsel, says state statute is not clear if they can legally withhold the information.
Comments