Senate committees advance hurricane funds, jet fuel tax cut

Gov. Nathan Deal is asking lawmakers to quickly conclude their special session as Senate committees advanced $470 million in hurricane-related emergency aid and tax incentives as well as a $40 million tax break for airlines.
The Senate Appropriations and Finance committees approved the jet fuel tax exemption and measures to aid recovery from Hurricane Michael on Friday morning. It was not immediately known when the full Senate might vote.
Deal addressed the Appropriations Committee and urged senators to finish their work as soon as Saturday "so that the relief can begin to flow immediately."
The hurricane recovery bills have seen broad support. The jet fuel exemption was defeated in the Senate in February. Republicans said they were punishing Delta Air Lines for ending discounted fares to National Rifle Association members.
