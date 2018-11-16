Papua New Guinea’s betel high defies control, convention

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, photo, Margaret John smiles as she sells betel nut at the Koki Buai market at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Along with drinking alcohol in public places, chewing betel nut and spitting out the messy remains, has been aggressively discouraged in Port Moresby this year. It’s part attempt to literally clean up the coastal city of 300,000 as world leaders briefly descend on it for a APEC summit this weekend and part the latest episode of an ongoing struggle to control betel nut after previous attempts to completely ban it in the city caused chaos. Aaron Favila AP Photo