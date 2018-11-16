With new Egypt capital being built, what becomes of Cairo?

In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, a man rides his motorbike as others wait for a bus under a billboard promoting a new residential housing compound, in Cairo, Egypt. A city of 20 million people that combines charm and squalor, Cairo may soon witness an exodus by some of its well-heeled residents, state employees and foreign embassies to a new capital, miles from the Nile-side city that has been the seat of power for more than 1,000 years. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo