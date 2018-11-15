Technology chief’s huge pay raise doesn’t come up in hearing

A top technology official in Kentucky who received a massive pay increase from the governor has briefed lawmakers on changes he's made to his state office.
Chief Information Officer Charles Grindle on Thursday outlined staffing changes, debt reduction and cost-savings efforts since he took charge of the Commonwealth Office of Technology. But lawmakers didn't ask him about his $215,000 pay raise.
Afterward, Grindle told reporters he didn't know how his pay raise came about.
Grindle says he had no salary requirements when Gov. Matt Bevin approached him about the job. Grindle says he's known Bevin since they were young Army officers decades ago.
The Courier Journal revealed that Grindle's salary went from $160,000 a year to $375,000. Bevin has said taxpayers are getting "a steal" with the higher salary, pointing to Grindle's IT expertise.
