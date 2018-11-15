North Dakota regulators may amend oil conditioning rules

North Dakota oil industry leaders are pushing to loosen the state's oil conditioning regulations but an environmental group is arguing to tighten rules.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the North Dakota Industrial Commission is considering changing regulations adopted nearly four years ago to make Bakken crude oil safer for rail transportation after fiery train derailments. Companies must remove the most volatile gases from Bakken crude oil to ensure vapor pressure doesn't exceed 13.7 pounds per square inch.
The commission is looking into reducing how often companies submit vapor pressure tests to regulators.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council urged the commission at a hearing Tuesday to require tests to be submitted annually instead of quarterly.
But the Dakota Resource Council says current rules are insufficient and the vapor pressure threshold should be set higher.
