New London ferry service chosen to receive clean air grant

The governor of Connecticut says a ferry service that provides high-speed transportation to Block Island has been chosen to receive a grant to help install cleaner burning diesel engines.
Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy announced Wednesday that the New London-based Block Island Express Inc. would receive a $971,720 grant to help offset costs for a clean air project. The Day reports the state is dispersing $12.2 million for 10 clean air projects — with the money coming from the share of settlements Volkswagen Corp. has agreed to pay in a federal case.
Connecticut is expected to receive more than $55 million over a 10-year period to be used in offsetting the excess emissions caused by Volkswagen's violations of the Clean Air Act.
