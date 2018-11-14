Nevada marijuana tax collections top $8M, set new record

New Nevada tax data shows marijuana revenues are continuing to grow and top records in the state.
The Nevada Department of Taxation said Wednesday that marijuana tax revenues at the retail and wholesale levels generated $8.1 million in August.
That's a new record and $3.2 million higher than the same month in 2017.
The previous record was $7.9 million in July.
Licensed dispensaries and retail stores reported $48.8 million in sales in August, which includes medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana and marijuana-related goods.
