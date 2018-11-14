Incentives to Amazon could top $2.8 billion in NYC

The total value of the incentive package New York is using to lure Amazon could top $2.8 billion.
In addition to nearly $1.53 billion in tax credits and grants offered by the state, Amazon would also qualify for two big tax breaks from the city.
If the company follows through on a promise to create 25,000 high-paying jobs in Queens, it would qualify for a city income tax credit of nearly $900 million over 12 years.
And on top of that, it would get a 15-year property-tax abatement worth an estimated $386 million.
Those city tax credits aren't unique to the Amazon deal. They have long been available to other companies, too.
Amazon announced Tuesday it was building new headquarters in New York and Virginia.
