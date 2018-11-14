Migrant Justice sues ICE over detainment of member leaders

An advocacy group representing immigrant farmworkers in Vermont has filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security of targeting and arresting its members in retaliation for their activism.
Migrant Justice and four of its leaders who have been detained by ICE filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
It accuses the agencies, with the help of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, of conducting a multi-year operation to surveil, harass, arrest and detain the member leaders.
Members of the organization and its supporters marched from the Migrant Justice office in Burlington to the city's federal courthouse where they held a rally.
