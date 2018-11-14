School board names building after late Oklahoma NAACP leader

FILE - This March 1, 2006 file photo shows civil rights pioneer Clara Luper in Oklahoma City. Luper died June 8, 2011, after a lengthy illness. She was 88. The Oklahoma City School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, voted to name its new administration building after Luper who organized civil rights sit-ins to integrate city businesses. The building is scheduled to open in 2019 and will be named The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. Ty Russell, File AP Photo