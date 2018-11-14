Regulatory changes help boost beer industry

Changes in Rhode Island law continue to help the state's craft beer industry grow.
WPRI-TV reports that the state Department of Business Regulation found that the number of microbreweries has nearly tripled since state lawmakers passed a 2016 measure allowing breweries to sell products from their plants.
The Rhode Island Brewers Guild says 26,000 barrels of craft beer were made in 2017.
A law passed earlier this year eliminated sales taxes on kegs for brewers. Another law reduced the alcoholic beverage manufacturing and licensing fee from $3,000 to $500.
Titled Barn Brewery owner Matt Richardson says loosened liquor regulations have made the state more "business friendly."
Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Liz Tanner says the changes have been great for small businesses, manufacturing and tourism.
