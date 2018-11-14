Judge won’t give more time to find victims of detentions

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. A judge who ordered taxpayer-funded compensation for Latinos who were illegally detained when Arpaio defied a 2011 court order has declined to give the victims six more months to apply for the money. The ruling means the one-year period for filing claims ends Dec. 3. Matt York, File AP Photo