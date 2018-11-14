Board urges tobacco ban for Davenport parks, golf courses

A Davenport board wants tobacco products banned from the city's parks and golf courses, citing public health concerns.
The Quad-City Times reports that the parks and recreation board members Tuesday approved a resolution calling for a ban in all facilities overseen by the parks department. The board asked staffers to work with Scott County health officials to draft a policy for Davenport. The final decision would come from the City Council.
The ban considered by the board would apply to all tobacco products, including chewing tobacco, snuff and electronic smoking devices. Enforcement options included fines and banishment from parks and golf courses.
The proposal comes more than 10 years after the state banned smoking in public buildings and most businesses.
