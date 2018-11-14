Man faces up to 5 years for threatening Congress members

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening members of the U.S. Congress.
Court documents show that 36-year-old Richard Phillips has pleaded guilty in Ocala federal court to one count of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce. He faces up to five years in prison.
The FBI says Phillips sent a series of threatening phone calls and voicemails to Congress members. Phillips threatened in one voicemail to travel to a Congress member's home district to kill the person. He also threatened to slaughter any law enforcement agents that were sent to his Fruitland Park home.
FBI agents say Phillips admitted to leaving the message when questioned.
