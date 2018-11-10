Airbnb generates $1.1M in Wyoming taxes

Online hospitality company Airbnb says its hosts generated about $1.1 million in tax revenue during the first year of its agreement with the state of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Airbnb started collecting and remitting taxes on behalf of hosts Aug. 1, 2017.
Guests are charged the tax on their bill, and the company sends all eligible state sales tax, municipal sales tax and local lodging taxes to the state. Wyoming is one of more than 400 jurisdictions in the world to share tax agreements with the company.
Airbnb's 1,600 Wyoming hosts welcomed 56,000 guests to the state in 2017-18. That is a 132 percent increase over the previous year. The hosts earned nearly $8.9 million, or an average of $5,500 each, during that time.
