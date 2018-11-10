After life politics, Wisconsin’s Walker must ask ‘Now what?’

FILE - In this Jan 24, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during the State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. When Walker leaves office he will be out of work, and off the government payroll, for the first time in more than a quarter century. Walker has been in elected office since 1993 when he was 25-years-old. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Steve Apps