Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan and Gov.-elect Tim Walz talk to each other before opening the door to their transition offices at the state Capitol Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan and Gov.-elect Tim Walz talk to each other before opening the door to their transition offices at the state Capitol Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle
Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan and Gov.-elect Tim Walz talk to each other before opening the door to their transition offices at the state Capitol Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle

Business

Election brings divided power back to Minnesota’s Capitol

By KYLE POTTER Associated Press

November 11, 2018 09:44 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota voters shook up who's in charge at the state Capitol in the midterm elections but there's one constant: divided government.

Democrat Tim Walz won the race for governor Tuesday as House Democrats swept back into the majority. But a single special election in the Senate left Republicans in charge of that chamber.

It triggers the state's latest brush with divided government as lawmakers prepare to craft a new budget, figure out financing for health care problems and renew debates over gun law restrictions.

Walz says he'll push to increase the state's gas tax for infrastructure improvements and expand MinnesotaCare with a public option. Republicans reject both initiatives.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the power dynamic means both parties will have constrain their hopes for 2019.

  Comments  