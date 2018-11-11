Guard strips tuition funding for ROTC scholarship students

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, North Dakota State University student Madison Rodgers, speaks at a coffee shop in Fargo, N.D. Rodgers has been acting as a liaison for school ROTC members who discovered that the state is stripping them of their tuition assistance for next semester. Rodgers, who ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat, says some of the ROTC students are looking at transferring to Minnesota colleges if the student aid is not restored. State officials are scheduled to take up the issue at an emergency meeting later this month. Dave Kolpack AP Photo