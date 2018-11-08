First female veteran to join VA Puget Sound “Wall of Heroes”

U.S. Army Nurse Corps veteran Frances E. Harman, 98, left, who served as a first lieutenant in World War II, smiles as she is greeted by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee before a ceremony honoring her service Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Seattle. Harman’s son, David Harman, is seated beside her. Harman is the first female veteran to be honored at the annual VA Puget Sound Veterans Day event, where a plaque honoring her will join a “Wall of Heroes” at the health care facility. She served in the burn unit of a field hospital in New Guinea. Elaine Thompson AP Photo