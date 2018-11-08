Lamont announces transition team after meeting with Malloy

Ned Lamont, Connecticut's governor-elect, has named leaders of a transition team he says will focus heavily on the state budget and economic development.
The Democrat appeared with his team outside the state Capitol on Thursday, shortly after having lunch with outgoing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and their wives at the governor's residence in Hartford.
Lamont says Malloy has "done a lot of thinking about transition," crediting him with requiring each commissioner to provide an outline of their respective agency's priorities and recommendations for the future.
Lamont's transition team includes Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen, Democratic Rep. Toni Walker of New Haven, Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Nunez and former investment firm COO Garrett Moran. Ryan Drajewicz (DRAH'-zah-witz), a senior management associate at Bridgewater Associates, will be the team's executive director.
