Kim Jong Un slow walks nuke talks, woos SKorean investors

In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, local tourists walk on the trail at Mount Kumgang, North Korea. At the height of South Korea’s policy of engagement with the North, the “Diamond Mountain Resort” area was a symbol of cooperation. More than 2 million South Korean tourists came to visit and some of the South’s biggest corporations poured more than a billion dollars into what they hoped would be a world-class travel destination. Today it’s almost deserted after Seoul suspended all travel to Kumgang following the fatal shooting of a South Korean tourist in 2008. Dita Alangkara AP Photo