VoteCast: South Dakota voters divided on state of nation

Voters casting midterm election ballots in South Dakota are divided over the state of the nation, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.
As voters cast ballots for governor and members of Congress in Tuesday's elections, AP VoteCast found that 53 percent of South Dakota voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 47 percent who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and why in South Dakota, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 138,000 voters and nonvoters _ including 627 voters and 171 nonvoters in the state of South Dakota _ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
RACE FOR GOVERNOR
Voters under 45 were divided between Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Billie Sutton in the race for governor. Voters ages 45 and older were divided.
Voters without a college degree appeared to prefer Noem. By contrast, college graduates leaned toward Sutton.
TOP ISSUES
Voters considered several issues to be important to their vote in this midterm election, including health care (28 percent), immigration (27 percent), the economy (22 percent), terrorism (6 percent) and foreign policy (5 percent).
STATE OF THE ECONOMY
Voters have a positive view of the nation's current economic outlook _ 70 percent said the nation's economy is good, compared with 30 percent who said it's not good.
TRUMP FACTOR
For 49 percent of South Dakota voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, 30 percent said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 21 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.
A majority of voters in South Dakota had positive views of Trump: 61 percent said they approve of how he is handling his job as president, while 39 percent said they disapprove of Trump.
AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 627 voters and 171 nonvoters in South Dakota was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. Interviews in English and Spanish with self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels are calibrated with interviews of randomly sampled registered voters nationwide. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 10.9 percentage points. Although there is no statistically agreed upon approach for calculating margins of error for non-probability samples, the margin of error is estimated using a calculation called the root mean squared error and other statistical adjustments. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.
AP created this story automatically using data from NORC.
