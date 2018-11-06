California voters consider $9 billion for water projects

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, water flows down the Oroville Dam’s crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. Voters will decide whether California borrows nearly $9 billion for water infrastructure projects in the state where its scarcity often pits city dwellers, farmers, anglers and environmentalists against one another. Proposition 3 on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 would direct the money to storage and dam repairs, watershed and fisheries improvements, and habitat protection and restoration. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo