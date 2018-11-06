Californians weigh property tax break for older homeowners

In this Oct. 3, 2018 image, Vicky Campbell looks around a home for sale in her former neighborhood during an open house in Chula Vista, Calif. Campbell, a 68-year-old real estate broker. was able to bring her low property taxes along when she bought in the neighborhood years ago, utilizing a tax rule. Now, Proposition 5 would sharply expand the tax benefit for homeowners at least 55 years old and the severely disabled, if it passes during the Nov. 6 elections. Gregory Bull AP Photo