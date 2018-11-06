Republican Ivey trying to fight off Democrat Maddox

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who was catapulted into office last year by scandal, sought Tuesday to win the post in her own right and fend off a robust challenge from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
The race pits the 74-year-old Republican incumbent who has occupied the governor's office for 19 months against a 45-year-old Democrat running in his first statewide race, on a platform of Medicaid expansion and establishing a state lottery to fund college scholarships.
Long lines formed in the rain around the state as precincts opened. Ivey had to wait about 25 minutes to vote at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. She said it was the longest voting queue she'd encountered since 1980.
"It's in the hands of the people, and I just appreciate so many people turning out to vote. I trust the people," Ivey said.
Maddox pitched the race as a choice between politicians who are content with Alabama's low rankings in education, health care and other indicators and those who think it could be better.
"We are at or near the bottom in everything that matters. Corruption seems to be the only thing we seem to be good at in Montgomery," Maddox said at a recent campaign stop.
Maddox said it is "senseless" that Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery, and that Republicans have turned away federal money that could avoid the shuttering of rural hospitals. He argued that Medicaid expansion would help shore up the state's health care infrastructure and provide economic and health care benefits to all Alabamians.
Ivey was lieutenant governor before Gov. Robert Bentley suddenly resigned during an impeachment investigation involving his relationship with an aide. She told voters she had restored trust to government and emphasized the state's record low unemployment and growing economy.
"When I took the oath of office some 19 months ago, I told the people right after we would clean up state government. We would restore people's trust and we would get Alabama working again. Promises made. Promises kept," Ivey said during a stop in Montgomery.
Democrats are seeking to build on last year's victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, but face long odds in a state where 20 years have passed since a Democrat last won the governor's office.
Henryette Bailey, 91, of Montgomery said she is voting for Ivey: "She's trying to help the people of Alabama."
Bailey recalled how Ivey as lieutenant governor took time to listen to her as she lobbied for a change in state elder abuse law after a family friend was taken advantage of by an attorney. And she dismissed concerns raised indirectly by some of Ivey's challengers, that her health at 74 could be a problem.
