Republican dominance unlikely to change in Wyoming

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate and Wyoming’s State Treasurer Mark Gordon celebrates with supporters as poll numbers are finalized during Gordon’s election night party at Bozeman Trail Steakhouse in Buffalo, Wyo. Gordon won a fiercely contested GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Matt Mead. He is running against Democrat Mary Throne. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Josh Galemore