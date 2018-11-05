Colorado US Rep. Coffman is fighting for his political life

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., who represents Congressional District 6, completes a pushup during an exercise class with mothers of students at the Great Wall Chinese Academy, a school that teaches Mandarin language and Chinese culture in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The Republican incumbent is facing Democrat Jason Crow for the seat. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo