A luxury city shows blueprint for Syria’s rebuilding plans

In this Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 photo, trucks and bulldozers work at the building site of Marota City, as Syria’s largest investment project is known, in southwestern Damascus, Syria. Construction is underway on the luxury development of residential high-rises and shopping centers -- the blueprint for the Syrian government’s rebuilding of areas devastated by war. Critics say President Bashar Assad is using such plans to engineer demographic change and consolidate his post-war power. Hassan Ammar AP Photo