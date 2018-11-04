Hassan to host forum for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs looking for help turning innovative ideas into thriving businesses can attend a forum in Manchester this month.
U.S. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is hosting the Innovate NH Entrepreneurship Forum on Nov. 13 at Manchester Community College. The event will include workshops on topics such as funding, creating a business plan, managing social media as a start-up and women business ownership.
Hassan says the event is in step with the first bill she introduced in the Senate, which would provide student loan debt relief and incentives for startup companies in economically distressed areas.
