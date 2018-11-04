Cuban president meets North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives at Moscow’s Government Vnukovo airport for an official visit to Russia. Diaz-Canel, arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to expand and strengthen their strategic relations. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo