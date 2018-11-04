Connecticut voters to decide on 2 proposed amendments

In this Oct. 12, 2018, photo, Michael Cacace, co-chairman of the group Securing Connecticut’s Future, speaks at a news conference in Hartford, Conn., urging voters to support a proposed amendment to Connecticut’s constitution on the November ballot. The coalition of business organizations, labor unions and advocacy groups, say the proposed “lock box” will help protect state transportation funds from being spent for other purposes. It’s one of two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this year. Susan Haigh AP Photo