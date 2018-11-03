The Latest: Ogden council apologizes to residents over drill

The Latest on military and law enforcement training in Ogden, Utah (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
The Ogden City Council is joining the Police Department in apologizing to residents who were startled and confused by hovering helicopters and other loud activity from a military training exercise conducted early Saturday morning at a vacant commercial building in the northern Utah city.
Council members said in a "letter of apology" to residents that use of an automated phone system "proved ineffective" to provide advance notice of the exercise and that city officials believed the exercise would take place only inside the building.
According to the letter, Army officials contacted Ogden police a month ago about the exercise and requested help in finding a suitable location. The Police Department helped get access to the commercial building and sealed off the exercise area to keep out for safety.
Ogden is 32 miles (51 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.
11:15 a.m.
Ogden police are apologizing that loud training activities early Saturday morning startled and confused some residents of the northern Utah city.
The Standard-Examiner reports that a joint military and law enforcement training exercise involved helicopters hovering over homes and other loud activities.
The Police Department acknowledged in a 5 a.m. Facebook post that the training activity was both loud and late.
The department said affected residents were supposed to be alerted beforehand by an automated reverse calling system but that some residences said they didn't get the notification.
It said it didn't announce the training beforehand on social media because that could have created a safety hazard by attracting a crowd to the area.
