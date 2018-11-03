Delaware landlord pays $438K in deal over problem properties

A Delaware landlord accused of failing to maintain dozens of rental properties is paying more than $400,000 in taxes, fees and legal costs after being threatened with losing them.
New Castle County officials say they've collected $438,000 from landlord George Fantini in a legal agreement that requires the Hockessin businessman to allow county inspectors inside rental units.
Fantini could not be reached Saturday because his listed telephone number would not accept messages.
Fantini also must ensure residents have working electricity, plumbing, heat, hot water and smoke detectors and must exterminating roach and pest infestations.
A new county executive order allows legal actions including selling off property owned by people who fail to maintain those units or don't pay debts owed to the county and school districts.
