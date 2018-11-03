Loud training startles Ogden residents; officials apologize

The Ogden City Council and police in the northern Utah city apologized Saturday to residents who were startled and confused by hovering helicopters and other loud activity from an early morning military special operations training exercise conducted at a vacant commercial building.
All seven council members said in a "letter of apology" to residents that use of an automated phone system Friday night "proved ineffective" to provide advance notice of the exercise and that city officials believed the exercise would take place only inside the building.
According to the letter, Army officials contacted Ogden police a month ago to request help in finding a suitable location for the exercise. Police helped the Army get access to the large commercial building and sealed off the exercise area to keep out for safety, the letter said.
The Police Department said in a Facebook post that the exercise was intended to allow military personnel to train in a realistic environment.
"There is no denying -- it was loud and it was late. Some were unsure of what was going on. Some woke up scared and confused. And for that, we apologize. We did not utilize social media because a crowd would have meant more people and less safety for everyone involved," the department said.
The council's letter to residents said council members had no prior knowledge of the event and "only learned about it this morning through your social media posts expressing your frustrations and concerns.
"We are particularly apologetic to those of you who may have been especially affected by the event due to ill health, past military or life experiences, or other personal situations that may have caused increased anxiety and fear," the letter added.
The Army Special Operations Command's public affairs office at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for information about the exercise.
Ogden is 32 miles (51 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.
