For some, a vibrant US economy complicates voting decision

In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Jean Hoffman poses for a photo at the Starbucks in Exton, Pa. For many voters in America’s affluent suburbs, a flourishing economy is forcing a thorny dilemma for the midterm elections. Jean Hoffman, a 53-year-old real estate agent in Chester County, is pondering the college costs ahead for her two teenage daughters. She said she thinks that voting Republican might help extend the economy’s hot streak. Josh Boak AP Photo