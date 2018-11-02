Embezzlement case moves forward against ex-NM tax official

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2014 file photo, Demesia Padilla, the former Cabinet Secretary with State Revenue and Taxation Department, left, and former Rep. Paul Pacheco, R-Albuquerque, listen to the audiences during a committee meeting at the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe. Padilla on Thursday, June 28, 2018 was charged with embezzlement, and multiple corruption and ethics violations stemming from her time as Cabinet secretary. Former Taxation and Revenue Department secretary Padilla is scheduled to appear Monday, Oct. 27, 2018, in state court for a hearing on whether evidence is sufficient for a trail to go forward.

