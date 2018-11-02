Catalan separatists indicted for rebellion as trial nears

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. Spanish prosecutors on Friday Nov. 2, 2018 are requesting for Junqueras to be imprisoned for 25 years on rebellion charges, the highest prison term in indictments issued for separatist leaders who pushed for Catalan independence last year. Paul White, File AP Photo