Asia eyes US midterm elections with anxiety, hope

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. Asia is paying more attention than usual to the U.S. midterm elections, thanks to Trump. Anxiety hangs over the region on whether a Democratic victory would significantly alter the Trump administration’s major initiatives in foreign policy and trade. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo