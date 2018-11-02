Sparks fly in last debate in Alaska governor’s race

FILE - This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Alaska gubernatorial candidates Mike Dunleavy, left, a Republican, and Democrat Mark Begich, right, prior to a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The two major candidates for governor in Alaska are facing off one more time before next week’s general election. Begich and Dunleavy are expected to participate in a broadcast debate sponsored by Anchorage TV station KTVA Thursday evening, Nov. 1, 2018. Both are vying to succeed Gov. Bill Walker. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo